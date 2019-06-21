

A tiny Northland school is doing its bit to be "Treemendous'' by planting hundreds of native trees this weekend.

Hukerenui School's TREEmendous event is tomorrow in the school grounds, with Ruud Kleinpaste, aka "The Bugman", on hand to help out the school community.

The working bee aims to transform the school grounds by planting hundreds of native trees.

Kleinpaste will be there to educate the kids on all things bug related and Deputy Prime Minister and Hukerenui School alumnus Winston Peters also plans to attend.

Advertisement

Locals are being invited to muck in and help transform an unused outdoor area at the school by planting large numbers of native trees with the planting starting at 8.30am, and a barbecue at noon.

Alongside the Northland community, the TREEmendous team will help to convert an unused area of the grounds into an all-new learning zone to help pupils develop their understanding of the local environment.

The school plans to transform its boundary fence area by planting hundreds of bee-friendly trees and plants as well as cleaning up the area to help the skink population thrive.

Kleinpaste will teach pupils about the bugs found in your back garden and Riley "The Sharkman" Elliot will share his love for the ocean.

The TREEmendous initiative, which was launched in 2007 by Project Crimson Trust and the Mazda Foundation, has helped transform outdoor areas in more than 46 schools across the country.