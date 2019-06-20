

Organisers of a conference held to encourage students to take up jobs in the field of geography are hoping it will become an annual event.

The Northland Geography Conference, held at Kamo High School, saw about 80 people - including about 55 high school students from five different schools - come together to hear from leaders in the sector.

Nathan Heazlewood, programme manager for Eagle Technology and ex-Whangārei Boys' High School student, said part of the reason for the conference was to encourage the school students to look at careers in the field and show them they have opportunities.

"For some reason there's a lot of senior managers and people who have done really well who have come from Northland, so it seems to be something we maybe have a particular affinity with."

Heazlewood said the event was organised by a committee of volunteers with the help of various organisations.

He said it was important to encourage students to go into the field of geography.

"There's actually a shortage of skilled people in this industry. I've seen some estimates that worldwide there's a 30 per cent shortage of people with these types skills.

"Also, it's quite difficult to attract people with these skills to work in Northland," he said.

Heazlewood hoped the event would become an annual one.