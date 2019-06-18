When Hora Hora Kindergarten wanted to add a bit of colour to celebrate its 60th birthday and highlight its cultural diversity it thought a mural from noted artist Earnest Bradley would fit the bill.

And it's more than satisfied the Whangārei kindergarten, its children, their parents, staff and wider community, with the mural blessed on Friday.

Kim Townsend, professional practice manager, Northland Kindergarten Association, said Hora Hora was one of the oldest kindergartens in Whangārei and one of the most multicultural as well.

The association worked with the kindy to mark its big occasion, and its multi-ethnic roll, with a mural.

Bradley (AKA Tawck) was one of the artists who took part in Street Prints Manaia, an international street art festival held in Whangārei for the first time in January that saw 15 new murals painted on the city's walls and Townsend said the kindy mural was following on from that event.

''We felt there are so many wonderful murals in Whangārei it would be nice to add another one to celebrate the cultural diversity of Hora Hora and when we spoke to Earnest he decided (to paint a mural including) Ivaana from the Kindergarten.''

Ivaana Alex, 4, with mother Solgy Antony and mural artist Earnest Bradley (AKA Tawck) alongside the new mural featuring Ivaana on the Hora Hora Kindergarten wall.

Ivaana, 4, with mother Solgy Antony, was on hand to see her image in the mural when it was blessed on Friday and was delighted that her face will be at the kindy for years to come.

The mural is painted on the wall of Hora Hora kindergarten in First Ave, Whangārei, and depicts the rich cultural mix of attending children and families.

''We wanted a great mural and Earnest delivered. He really enjoyed it and it looks wonderful.''