It's an unusual combo: piano, bassoon and flute.

But it's one that's been winning rave reviews around the country as the Donizetti Trio tours for Chamber Music New Zealand's 2019 season.

The Auckland University-based trio performs at Whangārei's Old Library this month, in the Whangārei Music Society's second concert for the year.

"We've chosen a joyous programme to brighten your midwinter," WMS president Lois Williams said.

"The line-up includes Vivaldi, Mozart, Faure and the group's namesake, Donizetti.''

The trio features Luca Manghi on flute, Ben Hoadley on bassoon and David Kelly on piano.

So who was Donizetti, anyway? Along with Bellini and Rossini, Domenico Donizetti was a leading Italian composer of the bel canto opera style in the first half of the 18th century.

• Donizetti Trio, Old Library Music Centre, June 30, 2.30pm. New members welcome and free entry for school students.