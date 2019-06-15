

Far North native forestry expert and landscape architect Paul Quinlan has been appointed Northland's regional advisor for Trees That Count.

Trees That Count is a national conservation charity which provides free native trees, resources and advice to planting groups and landowners around the country.

Based in the Far North since 1996, Quinlan brings a wealth of experience to the role, with in-depth knowledge of sustainable native forest management and landscape planning.

As well as previously working with local authorities and the Department of Conservation (DOC), he has also worked across some of Northland's most precious cultural heritage landscape sites including Waitangi, Kerikeri Basin and Motuarohia Island.

Quinlan is thrilled to be continuing his passion for indigenous forestry, by helping local groups upscale their community planting projects through Trees That Count.

"I'm really looking forward to helping the dedicated groups in our community take their planting projects to the next level. There are so many people up here that are really committed to restoring and protecting our beautiful part of the country," he said.

"Trees That Count is doing a fantastic job of helping smaller projects make a much bigger impact for the environment. We can offer support and technical advice, and most importantly — free native trees to increase the numbers of your planting project."

Trees That Count runs a community marketplace where members of the public and businesses can fund or gift native trees which are then matched with planting groups looking for additional trees.

To date, New Zealand is greener to the tune of more than 250,000 native trees which have been funded through Trees That Count.

In Northland Quinlan will be working to identify and target appropriate sites which would benefit from planting or the establishment of permanent native forests.

"Anyone in Northland who is interested in restoring our local environment and native tree planting should contact me. We'll be developing region-specific learning resources and field-based practical workshops for interested planters across the region," he said.

For more information go to www.treesthatcount.co.nz