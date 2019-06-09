

More hui which give Māori the chance to hear about the Wellbeing Budget will be held around Northland following one in Ōtangarei last week.

Kelvin Davis - Te Tai Tokerau MP and Minister for Corrections, Tourism and Māori Crown Relations - Te Arawhiti; Willie Jackson - Minister of Employment and Labour MP, and Northland Labour list MP Willow-Jean Prime spoke at Te Puawaitanga Marae in Ōtangarei last Thursday to give people the opportunity to hear how the Budget would affect them.

Davis said more hui are being planned around the region.

"One of the things I'm really aware of being a Minister now, is the difficulty in being in the north as much as I should. The electorate stretches from West Auckland right up to the Cape and it's a good way to meet and discuss the issues with a lot of people at once," he said.

More than 80 people attended the hui on Thursday.

Davis spoke about the $30m for Te Arawhiti, the $98m for the kaupapa Māori pathway in prisons - which will be rolled out at Ngawha Prison and Hawke's Bay - and $32m for Te Kohanga Reo.

Prime spoke about the $1.9b mental health and addictions funding, $1b for Oranga Tamariki, $1b for rail, the $40m papakainga development and rural housing repairs, and $10m for enhancing relationships between Local Government and Māori to improve partnerships.

Meanwhile, Jackson spoke about the targeted Māori funding overall, $80m for Whānau Ora, the extra $26m for He Poutama Rangatahi, and Mana in Mahi which helps young people to achieve and maintain employment, and to participate in formal industry training.