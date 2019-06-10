Kaikohe's old soldiers will be the next to lose their clubrooms when the town's RSA closes its doors at the end of the month.

The closure of the Kaikohe RSA follows hot on the heels of Kerikeri RSA, where the last pint was poured on April 26, a day after the final Anzac Day ceremony at the Cobham Rd premises.



Kaikohe RSA vice president Geoff Smith said the club's income couldn't cover its ever-increasing bills.

''Our costs have outstripped patronage so significantly it's left us with no wriggle room,'' he said.

While trading would cease on June 30, no decision had been made about the future of the building.

The results of a ballot, in which members had been asked to give the RSA committee authority to explore all possible options, would close this afternoon.

Once the outcome was known, the committee would start the next steps.

Future options could include selling the land and buildings outright, then buying smaller premises where costs were more sustainable.

Another possibility was an investor could buy the property, redevelop it, and lease part of it back to the RSA.

Smith said the complex had many uses, including for funerals and family gatherings and as a venue for clubs, fundraisers and social events.

''The community will potentially lose a very valuable asset. Many, many people have had funeral wakes here. It's a very welcoming place for families who are grieving.''

One of the worst things about closing the doors was having to tell four people whose livelihoods depended on the RSA they would be made redundant, Smith said.

Originally built as the DB Northland Hotel, the complex — which includes a building much larger than required, an even bigger parking area and lots of grass — was bought by the Kaikohe RSA 23 years ago.

Since then, however, costs such as rates, power and insurance had increased dramatically and were now almost $100,000 a year.

Members had been informed of the situation at a meeting last month.

The decision had not been taken lightly. The committee sought legal and financial advice as well as consulting its membership.

Last year Kaikohe RSA had about 500 paid-up members. This year the number was about 350, but only about 30 were regular patrons.

''A lot of people value the RSA but very few use it on a regular enough basis,'' Smith said.

Kerikeri RSA members now meet three nights week in the back room of the Homestead Hotel. Its former building has been sold to aged-care firm Metlifecare, which owns the neighbouring Oakridge Villas, and is expected to be demolished to make way for new homes.

Whangārei RSA sold its large block of land and buildings in Rust Ave to the Whangārei District Council for $5 million and the council will build a $37m civic centre on the site.

The Whangārei RSA has moved to another city site.