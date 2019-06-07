

The entries for the Centre Winter Interclub close today, June 7. If sufficient entries are received then play will be held on Saturday, June 15 and Saturday, June 29.

Playing uniform will be mufti with bowling shoes. Entries have so far been received from Kensington, Mangawhai, Waipū, Ngunguru, Whangārei and Hikurangi.

Please contact the events manager with your entry on 09 437 3050 or email gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz.

The Centre Annual General Meeting will be held at Bowls Whangārei Club rooms on Sunday, June 23.

Clubs, please ensure your delegate is in attendance. Election of officers will take place as well as confirmation of the centre programme for 2019-20. Coming up in July is the NZ Champion of Champions events to be played in Christchurch, Wellington, Napier and Hamilton.

This centre will be represented in the singles by Patricia Murray, from Kensington; pairs by David and Daniel Hood, Whangārei; and in the fours by Trevor Reader, Paul Price, Steve Smith and Paul Shotter, Whangārei; and Gwen Lawson, Dot Hardy, Heather Smeath and Karina Cooper, Kamo.

We wish you all a great enjoyable event.

Clubs are also reminded that any changes they want to their open tournament programme should be in to the events manager by the end of the month.

These must be approved before they can go in the handbook on your own page so please get on to this job as soon as possible.

We are only looking at dates of tournaments at this stage and you are not required to send in the names of sponsors at this point.

Winter tournaments continue this next week along with many clubs having their AGM around this time.

Please don't forget to forward office bearer changes to the centre as soon as possible so these changes can be updated.