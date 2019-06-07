

Whangārei locals are being encouraged to get their hands dirty this weekend to make Mt Parihaka clean.

The clean-up has been organised by For Our Real Clean Environment - also known as Force, a charitable trust run by Whangarei rubbish wrangler Nicholas Connop and Karen Lee and which aims to empower the community to protect the natural environment through environmental and waste minimisation projects.

Tomorrow's clean-up is being held in time for Matariki, the Māori New Year, and Sport Northland's Parihaka Trail Run/Walk on Sunday.

Punters can meet in the carpark at the summit of Parihaka at 10am.

The group will head into the bush, down banks and will clean around the top of the mountain.

The area is steep in places so people should be prepared to climb a few hills, or cart the rubbish to the truck.

Local companies have donated a few giveaways for helpers, and Keep New Zealand Beautiful badges and stickers will be available.

Punters will need sturdy footwear, a great attitude and teamwork and gloves.

Some gloves, high visibility vests, water, lollies, buckets, sunblock and disinfectant will be provided.

About 9160kg of rubbish has already been removed from 19 locations through the clean ups.