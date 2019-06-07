

Safety-conscious workers at Refining NZ have made a $18,000 donation to a Whangārei charity that feeds around 1000 kids in low decile Northland schools.

Food for Life delivers hot lunches to low decile schools every week to boost children's' energy levels and academic performance.

The donation will enable the charity to extend its programme to schools in Kawakawa, Moerewa and Kaikohe. It already supports Kaikohe East School.

Every month the refinery remains injury-free the company donates $4500 to a charity chosen by staff and contracting workforce. Three charities benefit from the scheme this year.

Refining NZ's safety-based programme is part of its E Tu Tangata safety programme.

"E Tu Tangata recognises that the wellbeing of the individual impacts their ability to do their job safely every day," chief executive Mike Fuge said.

"It's about looking after the whole of you, and ensuring that you're able to live a full life with your whānau as well as while you're at work."

Food for Life manager Buddhi Wilcox said every $15 donated would feed four children for a week, so the donation would go a long way.

"We don't receive funding from the Government, but we do ask schools to pay $1 for every meal, but even this amount can be a challenge, so the donation from the refinery will help subsidise the school payment," he added.

Food for Life receives donations of vegetables from supporters, milk from Fonterra, and the Whangarei District Council provides premises at no charge. The meals are cooked by volunteers.

It started in 2012 serving delicious, nutritious meat-free hot lunches once a week to approximately 350 children in two decile one schools in Whangārei. In 2014 Food For Life expanded the programme to work with five schools providing lunches to approximately 1000 children every week. It has several schools waiting to join the programme but limited resources means it can't expand the programme further.

Each meal costs approximately $2 per child to prepare and deliver.