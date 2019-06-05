Kaikohe's Te Pu o Te Wheke Community Gallery and Arts Trust is opening new premises at 118 Broadway (next to the Four Square) from 6pm to 8pm this Friday, June 7. As well as exhibitions the new space will be used for workshops and art classes. The opening will include a talk by trust members about their plans as well as kai and coffee. Te Pu o Te Wheke was previously located across the road in temporary premises in a former hardware store. The name means ''the centre of the octopus'', a reference to Kaikohe's location at the centre of the many arms of Ngāpuhi.

Kauri on agenda

A kauri protection evening in the Okaihau Community Hall on June 13 aims to inform the public about the threat posed to the iconic native species by kauri dieback disease. Speakers will include Department of Conservation staff from around the motu and Adrian Walker of DoC's Bay of Islands office, who will talk about forest health and kauri protection in Puketi/Omahuta Forest. The information evening will run from 6.30pm-9pm. All welcome; tea, coffee and biscuits provided.

Planting day

Kaitaia's Bushland Trust will mark Arbor Day by planting a filtration zone in an area that drains into Lake Ngatu, near Waipapakauri Ramp about 10km north of Kaitaia, on Friday. Volunteers are invited to meet under the tree at the southern end of the lake at 10am. Bring a spade and stay for a Department of Conservation barbecue lunch.

Young winemakers to compete

The public is invited to cheer competitors along this Friday when the Auckland-Northland Young Viticulturist of the Year is held in Northland for the first time on Friday. Up to six up-and-coming grape growers will be vying for the prize with Kerikeri's Jake Dromgool hoping to retain the title and head to the nationals in Hawke's Bay later this year. The event will be held at Marsden Estate, on Wiroa Rd, near Kerikeri. The ''hortisports'' event, in which the contestants race each other and the clock to complete a series of practical challenges, will take place around noon and is likely to make the best viewing. The winner will be announced after a dinner and speeches by all contenders on Friday evening. The event is open to viticulturists aged under 30.

Advertisement

Kerikeri planting day

Vision Kerikeri is calling for volunteers this Sunday to help plant more than 900 native trees and plants along the Wairoa Stream upstream from the Cobham Rd bridge. The young plants will replace what used to be a 70m stretch of weeds, bamboo and ageing eucalyptus trees. Planting will start at 9am; meet at the carpark by the bridge. Sharp spades and strong footwear needed. The restored stream bank will form part of a wildlife corridor and walkway which so far stretches from the Stone Store to Campbell Lane, off Shepherd Rd.