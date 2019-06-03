Repair, remake, upcycle - transforming old or worn items into something that can be used again is one of the aims of Whangarei's The Repair Cafe.

People can bring their broken and damaged belongings to The Repair Cafe, at The ReMakery in Woods Rd, and local volunteers sit down with them and do their best to repair them.

The cafe is about bringing people together, connecting people with others who are happy to share their skills and knowledge, saving people money and reducing the amount of material that ends up in landfills.

The ReMakery is an upcycle store and community space run by volunteers. It focuses on keeping goods out of landfill and upskilling the community to learn how to do so.

It works with community groups and organisations to share knowledge, space, skills and equipment.

Advertisement

The aim is to create a hub for the community to learn about waste and work together to reduce the community footprint.

Profits made go directly to Habitat for Humanity's Home Programmes to help build a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went to the cafe to see the repair work in action.

Shaun Carrigan and his son Ace, 6, from Dargaville, went to see what the Repair Cafe is all about

ReMakery co-ordinator Helen Finlayson.

Whare Bike, is at The ReMakery and provides plenty of spare bits for any cyclist.