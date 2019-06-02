Northland's amazing run of Lotto success this year has no signs of ending with another First Division-winning ticket and Second Division winner sold in the region.

A ticket sold at Pak'nSave, Whangārei, was one of two nationally that each won $500,000 on Lotto First Division on Saturday.

As well, a ticket sold at Corner Cardz N Magz in Whangārei won its holder $15,770 with Lotto Second Division on Saturday. The ticket was one of 15 nationally that won Second Division.

The wins continue a purple patch for Northland, which so far this year has collected 12 Division I, Strike, Bullseye and Instant Kiwi wins, and 22 Lotto and Powerball Division II prizes.

Advertisement

Neither of the latest winning tickets had been claimed by edition time yesterday.

The latest First Division winner was a $5.5 million Lotto and Powerball prize that was sold at Taipa Foodmarket for the draw on Wednesday, May 1.

Almost a week after that $5.5m Powerball prize was won in Taipa, a couple from the area came forward and claimed the prize - despite knowing they had the winning ticket the whole time.

The husband had kept the winning ticket in his undies drawer while the win sank in as he felt that would be the safest place to keep it.

"I tucked it in my underwear drawer of all places - let's be honest, no one is going to go poking around in there," he said.