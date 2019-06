While many had the long weekend off to relax, some of Northland's youngsters still had sport to do.

Up at Kensington Park, Whangārei, on Saturday there was still the matter of football to get out of the way, despite the constant rain.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to capture the action on and off the field as Marist United took on Tikipunga Thunder.

Marist United players get some cover from the rain at Kensington Park

Marist United's William Dawson, 12 has his eyes on the ball.

Marist United's Sean O'Neill, 12. passes to a teammate.

Tikipunga Thunder's Rafe Fleming-Bone, 11, makes a break at Kensington Park.

Tikipunga supporters cheer on their team.

Sideline supporter Natasha Buck gives encouragement.