A guide to some of the events on in Northland over the coming week.

TODAY

• Mark Taipari for Dinner & Drinks At Butters, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei, from 5pm-9pm.

• Summer Thieves with Daily J bring reggae to The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei, from 9pm.

• The Turner Centre Jazz Club has ViVa Jazz at the Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, from 5pm-9pm.

• Natural Ease and Mindful Living With Rachel Tobin, at Tushita Ashram Hermitage, 1334 Oruru Rd, Doubtless Bay, Far North, from 4pm.

• English for Everyday Living with Multicultural Whangārei at 71 Bank St, Whangārei, from 9am-12.30pm.

SATURDAY

• Brown Sugar the Rolling Stones Experience at the Mangawhai Tavern, from 8pm-11pm.

• Cover Kings for Queen's Birthday - Tama K Music & Legacy Band at The Old Stone Butter Factory, from 5pm.

• Kitten Adoption Party at Pet Essentials Unleashed, 32b Commerce St, Whangārei, from 10am-12pm.

• Mangonui Craft Market is at Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Mangonui, from 9am-2pm.

• The RePair Cafe is back at The ReMakery 3 Woods Rd, Whangārei, from 9am-11am.

SUNDAY

• Waipū Famous Street Market is on at The Centre, Waipū, from 9am-2pm, with more than 100 stalls.

• Sunday Jazz is at Whangārei Golf Club, Denby Cres, Tikipunga, from 2pm-4pm.

• Sunday Jammers at the Twin Pines Manor, 342 Puketona Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands from 6pm.

• The Paihia Famous Jam/Open Mic Night is on again at Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, from 7.30pm-10.30pm.

• Tikipunga Community Market is at Tikipunga High School, from 7am-11.30am.

MONDAY

• Mindset Mondays with the Yoga Circle at 26 Central Avenue, Whangārei, from 10am-11.30am.

• Monday Markets at Kaurihohore Hall Apotu Rd, Whangārei, from 9am-2pm.

• Socrates Cafe Discussion Group is at Dickens Inn, Whangārei, from 6pm-8pm.

• Teen Yoga and Mindfulness is Stream Pilates, 69 Bank St, Whangārei, from 4pm-5.15pm.

COMING UP

• Zumba Fitness with Del at Kamo War Memorial Hall, Cnr Boswell and Grant streets, Tuesday from 6pm-7pm.

• Art Classes for Total Beginners at Maungaturoto Centennial Hall, View St, Maungaturoto, Tuesday from 10am-1pm.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers at Multicultural, 71 Bank St, Whangārei, Tuesday from 1pm-3pm.

• Beer Club with McLeod's Brewery at The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei, on Wednesday between 6pm and 8pm.

• Teenage Anxiety - Tools for Parents are at Old Public Trust Building, 69 Bank St, Whangārei, on Wednesday from 7pm-8.30pm.

* Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz .