Defibrillator stolen

A defibrillator at Moureeses Bay, north of Whananaki, has been stolen. The box containing the life-saving device was smashed over the past couple of days and the device taken. The defibrillator was paid for with money raised in the coastal community and was put in place by the Whananaki Beach Association. The theft has been reported to police. If anyone can help with when it was removed or has any other information please ring Mark Arrowsmith 09 4338005. Arrowsmith said the defibrillator was an essential piece of life-saving equipment for the community and was of no real value to anybody else.

The Pick:19 winners to be named

The five winners of The Pick:19, Northland Inc's accelerator competition for budding

entrepreneurs, will be announced next Wednesday. More than 80 people registered for The Pick:19 with its 12 weekly workshops, which has been run in association with The Orchard Business and Event Hub, Callaghan Innovation, NZ Trade and Enterprise, the Regional Business Partner Network, and Ecentre. The winners will be announced at The Orchard, 35 Walton St, Whangārei, from 10am to 12am.

Queen's Birthday high tea

High tea will once again be served at the Fairburn Kaiaka Hall on Monday, 2pm, in celebration of Queen's Birthday. "Delicious goodies", sweet and savoury, and hot drinks will be served, chairman Peter Niepel said, with all proceeds going towards maintaining the hall. Prizes will be won for best-dressed, and for those who excel at a royal quiz.

Advertisement

Matariki exhibition at Rawene

Rawene's No 1 Parnell gallery has issued an open invitation to contribute to its Matariki exhibition, which will run from June 15 to July 24. The Matariki cluster of stars will appear in the dawn sky on June 25, signalling the start of the Māori New Year, traditionally a time to celebrate new life, remember those who have passed and plan for the future. All work must be delivered to the gallery between June 11 and 13. Phone Lynn on (09) 405-7520 for an entry form.