An art display showing how everything is connected through technology is under way at NorthTec's Geoff Wilson Gallery, in Whangārei.

Titled Everything is Connected, it sees high-tech and art merge and opened last week for Technology week.

Everything is Connected showcases innovative, interactive work from digital artists and creative technologists across Te Tai Tokerau.

The theme of Everything is Connected is broad. Works cover a range of concepts from nature to nostalgia. A variety of digital technologies and mediums are used including interactive installations, projection mapping, motion graphics, creative coding, soundscapes and augmented reality.

The exhibition has been curated by local artist and NorthTec digital arts tutor Jade Morgan and features works by Awhiworld, Erena Donnelly, Katy Esin, Gscapism, Jade Morgan, Kim Newall, Tash Nikora and Tim Telfer. It runs until June 7.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to opening night.

Jimi Hendrix makes a great subject for the digital presentation.

Zia-Louise Nortje, 2, is fascinated by the artwork on a television screen at the Geoff Wilson Gallery.

Levi Gillard, 9, uses a mouse to navigate through a digital display.

NorthTech carving tutor Mike Looker explores the exhibition.

The latest digital technology was used to capture artworks at the digital art exhibition at the Geoff Wilson Gallery at NorthTec.