A head-on crash during busy morning commuter traffic caused a major queue in Whangarei this morning.

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann said the two-vehicle crash was on Riverside Dr near the intersection with Mackesy Rd about 7.30am. The crash caused airbags in one car to deploy.

Swann said one of the cars was taken away on a tow truck.

As emergency services worked to clear the scene as quickly as they could the cash caused a backlog of traffic travelling from Onerahi and Whangarei Heads area into the city centre.

One regular commuter said the trip from Waikaraka to the central city normally took 15 minutes but this morning it took just on an hour to make the trip.

In another head-on crash last night a 60-year-old Rawhiti man was flown to Whangārei Hospital by the Northland Rescue Helicopter about 6.50pm.

He was involved in a crash on Manawaora Rd.