About 100 people attended the first Aspire to Inspire Youth Expo.

The event was organised by Whangārei Future Leaders - a leadership development programme - and held at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa's Whangārei campus on Saturday from 11am to 3pm.

Shaquille Shortland, a Whangārei Future Leaders mentor, said it was a "great event" for the first youth expo.

"Everything was there - inspiring speakers, cool performances, yummy kai, all the services and development opportunities," he said.

Advertisement