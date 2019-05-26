A group of teenagers' new-found emergency services skills were put to the test as they dealt with helicopters, fire, casualties in a car accident and lost people in the water, on the ground and in a building.

Fifteen teenagers have been learning hands-on emergency services skills over the past three weeks through the national Youth in Emergency Services (YES) programme.

On Saturday in Parua Bay they put all their skills to the test and were faced with real life injuries and scenarios which they handled well.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along.

The Red Cross Disaster Welfare and Support team David Pennington, Max Badran, Steve Harwood, Alyson Maioha, Jack Randall and Bill McIssac.

Mikayla Harwood,14, and Sophia Soljak,15, have injuries applied by Mike McQuinn of the St John Youth.

Tamati Edwards and Shay Ladd get experience from behind the hose.

Zoe Palmer and Holly Miller wait to try their hands at firefighting.

Monique Wynands, Tamati Edwards, Shay Ladd and Jade Casebow exit the helicopter.

Ruakākā surf lifesavers Ayla Wilson, Ben McKernan, Kyran Gillespie, Brooklyn Wilson, Dana Thomas, and Adam McKernan observe the exercise.

Firefighters set fire to pallets to be used as an educational tool.

A helicopter flies students into the scene.

Victim Kate Dent all made up and ready to act.