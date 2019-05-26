On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A group of teenagers' new-found emergency services skills were put to the test as they dealt with helicopters, fire, casualties in a car accident and lost people in the water, on the ground and in a building.
Fifteen teenagers have been learning hands-on emergency services skills over the past three weeks through the national Youth in Emergency Services (YES) programme.
On Saturday in Parua Bay they put all their skills to the test and were faced with real life injuries and scenarios which they handled well.
Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along.