

Potential recruits from People Potential have been given a tour of Royal New Zealand Navy vessel HMNZS Wellington.

The off-shore patrol vessel docked in Whangārei at Port Nikau yesterday.

Petty Officer Jo Leef, from Panguru, said she was looking forward to spending the weekend in Whangārei.

"We brought on some potential recruits from People Potential and took them through a tour of the ship. From the feedback that we've got, they really enjoyed their time on here and hopefully we get a few new recruits out of them."

Petty Officer Jo Leef, one of the crew on HMNZS Wellington which is docked in Whangārei. Photo/Michael Cunningham

It's not the first time the 85 metre-long ship has been in Northland.

It took part in this year's Waitangi Day commemorations and in November last year crew from the ship, which was in the region for training at the time, pulled a 12m steel-hulled yacht off rocks at the Poor Knights Islands.

Leef said she would highly recommend joining the defence force.

"Young or old, male or female, you will enjoy your time in the defence force. I've been in for almost 14 years now and I still love it. Turn up to work everyday, something different always happens," she said.