For the past five months, Kerikeri mum Camilla McMillan Bergman has been making the round trip to Whangārei at least four times a week in pursuit of her passion.



It's hundreds of kilometres and there's no pay, but she said her starring role in the upcoming production of The Phantom of the Opera is worth every moment.



"The drive is usually the time I warm up," she says, "practising the songs and going over my lines."

The 34-year-old mother of two has taken on the demanding role of Christine Daae in Whangarei Theatre Company's production of The Phantom, which opens at Forum North on June 6.

Her character is the love interest of not only The Phantom, creeping around in the bowels of the Paris Opera, but also her past admirer Viscount Raoul de Chagny.

Camilla arrived in Kerikeri from the UK with her family in 1991. Her parents signed the entire family up to the theatre company, and Camilla began singing in her primary school choir when she was 6 years old.

At 12, she was a semifinalist on the TV show McDonald's Young Entertainers singing Think of Me from The Phantom.

Songs from the show came into her life again when she was a guest vocalist performing duets with the late Rob Guest during his tour of New Zealand in 2006. The musical is close to her heart so it was exciting when, 20 years on, her dad spotted the ad for auditions in Whangārei. It was an irresistible opportunity.

''Performing for a live audience is an incredible experience. There are no re-takes or edits,'' Camilla said.

With two young children, it's been a few years since she's been able to make the time for such a big show, and Camilla almost missed her chance because of family commitments.

After a talk with the WTC production team, she was eventually able to try out.

"I was over the moon to get this part," she said. "Musicals take us on a magical journey - the singing, acting, dancing and of course, the costumes."

Camilla lives near Kerikeri with husband Max and children Finn, 5, and Ella, 3. It takes a lot to balance her commitments to the show and to her family.

"I'm lucky to have such a very patient husband.''

The Phantom of the Opera opens June 6 at Forum North. Tickets from The Hub, Town Basin or Ticketek. facebook.com/The-Phantom-of-the-Opera-Whangarei.