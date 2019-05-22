

A Whangārei man jailed for fleeing from police was told by the judge he could kill himself in the pursuit but putting innocent members of the public at risk would not be tolerated.

Judge Greg Davis made the comments when sentencing Walter William Franks in the Whangārei District Court on Monday.

Franks had admitted charges of dangerous driving, failing to stop, breach of prison release conditions and theft.

During a police pursuit last Friday Franks was clocked doing 120km/h in a 50km zone on a Raumanga street where police had signalled for him to stop. Instead Franks accelerated away.

Heading north on Western Hills Dr Franks drove at 120km/h and went through a major intersection at that speed. He continued and overtook vehicles on the wrong side of the road, forcing police to stop their pursuit.

A short time later Franks was spotted on Vinegar Hill Rd and police once again engaged in a pursuit, finally stopping Franks on Charles St in Kamo.

"This is appalling driving," Judge Davis said.

"You placed yourself in danger but that doesn't bother me ... you can kill yourself. It's the prospect of killing innocent members of the public that concerns this court."

Judges Davis said Franks' behaviour would not be tolerated.

In relation to the theft charge Franks was trespassed from Whangārei's Pak'nSave on September 11, 2018. However, on May 9 this year he went into the supermarket and headed to the deli section where he put ham and pork items into his trolley.

He then put them into his backpack and walked through the checkout, ignoring staff who were trying to stop him.

On all of the charges Franks was sentenced to four and a half months' jail. He was also ordered to pay $18 reparation to Pak'nSave.