The different ethnic communities in Whangārei came together at an event all about celebrating families on Saturday.

International Day of Families is a United Nations day held around the world on May 15 and provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families.

In Whangarei the day was marked by an event organised by Multicultural Whangārei at Forum North with hundreds of people turning up during the event.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along too capture the cultures on show.

Advertisement

Carole and James Broughton of Kamo watching the action on stage at the International Day of Families event.

Kayvarne Young, 13, with brother Shaquille Shortland were at Forum North.

Cabby the Clown was a popular sight at the International Day of Families event in Whangārei.

Soneha Jithu from the Whangārei Malayali Association performs a traditional dance.

Crystal Donald, 1, on stage at Forum North performing a traditional Ethiopian dance.