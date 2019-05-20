The different ethnic communities in Whangārei came together at an event all about celebrating families on Saturday.
International Day of Families is a United Nations day held around the world on May 15 and provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families.
In Whangarei the day was marked by an event organised by Multicultural Whangārei at Forum North with hundreds of people turning up during the event.
Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along too capture the cultures on show.
