

"Growing Local", an exhibition looking at the history of growing and selling food locally in Whangārei through images, artefacts and stories will be held at Whangārei Museum at Kiwi North from the end of this month. The exhibition will run from May 31 to September 29 daily 10am to 4pm, included in general admission to the museum. It will be held in the Mim Ringer Gallery, Whangārei Museum at Kiwi North, through Gate 1, 500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangārei. "Growing Local" travels from the very early commercial orchards and market gardens in Whangarei that supplied Auckland, to the local community gardens that now support the Northland community.

Second power plinth fire

A fire which started in a roadside power plinth ignited scrub and damaged a helicopter hangar at Haruru Falls, near Paihia. The blaze was reported about 9.40pm on Wednesday on a right-of-way off Hawke Dr, an industrial area. Two appliances and a support vehicle from Paihia Fire Brigade responded, with fire crews ensuring damage to the hangar was minor. It is believed the plinth was replaced less than a week earlier, after the previous one also caught fire.

Young landscaper contest

Budding Northland landscapers need to sharpen their pencils and spades for the Young Landscaper of the Year Competition 2019. Run by the Registered Master Landscapers in association with Prebble Turf World, the competition offers significant opportunities for young, motivated landscapers to showcase their skills and compete alongside the best emerging landscape professionals to become 2019 New Zealand Young Landscaper of the Year. Open to young landscapers throughout New Zealand, entrants do not have to be working for a Registered Master Landscaper to enter the competition

To enter, visit https://www.masterlandscapers.org.nz/young-landscaper-awards-2019.

Drivers flee police

There have been a number of police pursuits over the last few days in Whangārei but police have been able to provide only brief details. A police spokesman confirmed there was a pursuit about 3.15am on Thursday after a vehicle failed to stop after being signalled to stop for failing to halt for a stop sign near Charles St in Kamo. A pursuit was initiated however was abandoned shortly after due to the nature of the fleeing vehicle's driving. Inquiries are ongoing to locate the vehicle and driver. The situation was similar on Wednesday when officers attempted to stop a vehicle in relation to driving offences about 2am in the Avenues area. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. Police abandoned the pursuit due to the nature of the driving. Later the same day about 11.26am police confirmed a high speed chase heading south of Whangārei on SH1 but no further details were available.

Advertisement

School trustee call

Nominations for Northlanders keen to sit on a school's board of trustees are open until May 24. Parents, caregivers and people from the wider community can be nominated for election to a school board. It is important that the board reflects its community and has a balance of skills and experience. School trustee elections are one of the most significant democratic processes in New Zealand and are a way that parents, caregivers and communities can make a difference to their local school. The New Zealand School Trustees Association runs the trustee elections on behalf of the Ministry of Education. Anyone who is interested to be on the school board, can find more information on the www.trustee-election.co.nz .

Guitar quartet to play

The New Zealand Guitar Quartet is bringing its infectious energy to the stage in Northland. Fresh from concert tours in China and Australia and 2018 engagements at the prestigious Guitar Foundation of America Convention and Guitarromania in Mexico, they've released two CDs, both featuring commissioned works by Australian and New Zealand composers, as well as original arrangements by Owen Moriarty. Besides Owen, Jane Curry and John Couch, the quartet has a new member, internationally acclaimed guitarist Vladimir Gorbach. They play on July 12 from 7.30pm at The Riverbank Centre, Whangārei. For tickets go to www.whangareitheatrecompany.org.nz or Storytime, Reyburn House Lane.