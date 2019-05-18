Kaitaia woman Toddy Shepherd, accused of stealing more than $100,000 from a national disability support charity, will have to wait until next month to find out the outcome of her trial.

Shepherd went on trial before Judge Deidre Orchard in the Kaitaia District Court in February facing six representative charges of theft by a person in a special relationship, and one of obtaining by deception.

Judge Orchard's reserved decision was originally due to be released on April 26, but that date was pushed out to May 14.

However, the decision is now expected to be released on June 6.

All charges against Shepherd, involving more than $103,000, relate to alleged offending between 2012 and 2015 while she worked for CCS Disability Action.

It is alleged Shepherd's offending occurred while she was employed by CCS Disability Action as regional manager of the Hononga Rawhiti region. They generally involved alleged unauthorised expenditure relating to accommodation, cash withdrawals, credit card purchases, flights, rental cars and petrol.

The charges relate to a period ending two years before she took up a role as academy director for the Sweet As trade training course run by Kaitaia's He Korowai Trust. She was charged after being employed by the trust.

She is now described on the trust's website as deputy CEO of He Korowai Trust.