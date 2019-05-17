The journey towards musical stardom may begin this weekend for a Northland act with the regional heats of Smokefreerockquest and Smokefree Tangata Beats, in Whangārei.

On Sunday, from 12pm, 13, bands and eight solo acts or duos will take part in Smokefreerockquest and another 17 acts will compete in the Smokefree Tangata Beats heat.

Now in its 31st year, the nationwide high school music event is expecting record entries, with events held in 21 regions around the country from Northland to Invercargill.

Smokefreerockquest is run simultaneously with Smokefree Tangata Beats which aims to nurture Pasifika and Māori culture in a contemporary music setting.

Participants will perform on a professional stage, experiencing a full set-up with lighting, sound, projected backdrop, technical support, a professional guest band, and an MC.

"The creativity, thought and work that goes into preparing a song to present on the day is huge, and goes beyond just musical skill, " said founder and director Glenn Common.

"There is a great sense of pride and achievement to be gained for all the students involved."

Awards for Smokefree Tangata Beats and the solo-duo winners for Smokefreerockquest will be determined after Sunday's heat. The top 12 acts will be selected to play off at the Northland final, on June 11, at Forum North.

Finalists from the regional competitions will play at the Smokefreerockquest national final on September 14, at the Bruce Mason Centre on the North Shore of Auckland.

One of the most successful bands to emerge from a previous competition is Northland's Alien Weaponry, a Tangata Beats winner, which is currently on tour in Europe and making major headway around the world.

The Northland bands performing Smokefreerockquest Northland heats:

Stranger Paradise - Kerikeri High School, Springbank School

SubDeer - Bream Bay College

Wham Bam Thank you Ma'am - Whangārei Girls' High School

Elevated - Mahurangi College, Rodney College

Live Wire - Mahurangi College

The psychedelic goldfish - Whangārei Boys' High School, Whangārei Girls' High School

Bay Dreamer - Bay of Islands College

The Steves - Kerikeri High School

Pahi State of Mind - Otamatea High School

Limerence - Tauraroa Area School

Jeeks - Bream Bay College

Daisynuke - Kamo High School

Open Casket Convention - Bream Bay College

Solo-duo acts:

North American Smile - Whangārei Girls' High School, Huanui College

Maige - Rodney College

Chris Lawrence - Kerikeri High School

Abbey Collins - Rodney College

Poppy - Kerikeri High School

Nga Tangata Maori Wahine - Bay of Islands College

Dani - Kamo High School

Troy Ramsay - Kerikeri High School

Smokefree Tangata Beats:

Alize - Bay of Islands College

Tiare & Waiwai's - Taipa Area School

Cosmic Natives - Kerikeri High School

K & M - Te Kura Taumata o Panguru

Strachan sisters - Bay of Islands College

The Heke Sister - Mahurangi College

Pearl and Tam - Bay of Islands College

Cece Knowles - Whangaroa College

Ni Myself and I - Te Kura Taumata o Panguru

Waimirirangi Graham-Mackie - Bay of Islands College

The Children of the WopWopz - Bay of Islands College

Nga Toa - Taipa Area School

Radiance - Bay of Islands College

OmniPresent - Kaitaia College, Te Rangi Aniwaniwa

7 up - Bay of Islands College

Ko te taumata - Te Kura Taumata o Panguru

Nga Mareikura - Bay of Islands College