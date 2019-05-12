Huanui College students have been given a financial fillip for school trips after the school's huge garage sale on Saturday.

There was baking, coffee, raffles, books, games, clothes, sporting goods, toys, tools, furniture, food and so much more at the garage sale at the Whangārei school on Saturday.

The event was a fundraiser for the year 9 Huanui College sustainability trip to Rarotonga plus other school trips.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went to search for a bargain too and got some photos while he was there.

Advertisement

Nataly Newman entertained with her singing and also fundraising for the school's next trip to Rarotonga.

Tracey Storey, left and Lauren Storey cooking the sausages.

Pearl Pullen, left and Stephanie Turton.

From left Teri Gordon, Sinead Gordon, Senna Friend and Isla Purvis.

From left Caeln Welford, Joe Gardner and Ryan Jones selling delicious cakes and slices.