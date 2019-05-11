Radio host Sam Wallace reckons a part of Northland is the most beautiful place in the country, but unfortunately he couldn't get to visit the spot when he came north yesterday with fellow Hits Breakfast host Laura McGoldrick.

The pair, along with Toni Street, host the Hits Breakfast show nationally and they were in Whangārei yesterday to reward some of their loyal Northland listeners with a long lunch.

Wallace and McGoldrick, and Hits Northland host Charmaine Soljak took 12 listeners who entered a Hits competition to lunch at The Quay, on Whangārei Town Basin.

McGoldrick said it was wonderful to meet a broad section of listeners who tuned in to hear their daily musings, entertainment and music.

''There were some wonderful people there. They really seem to know us and it's lovely when they start quoting things back to you that you've said on air. It shows how much they are interested and really shows that they are just like us, they share the same experiences and life.''

She said as a Christchurch girl Northland's balmy autumn weather felt more like the height of summer to her as she as able to wear a T-shirt while in the district.

McGoldrick knew Whangārei reasonably well and Waipū Cove, but was not as familiar with the rest of the region.

Wallace though is very familiar with Northland. He goes off-roading and has driven along sand dunes up and down the region and in his former role as TV weather man had travelled right around the region.

''I love Northland. Taupo Bay, Glinks (Gully), Ahipara, it's a beautiful place. And in my weather role I got to see much of the country and I reckon the Karikari Peninsula and Maitai Bay is the prettiest place in the country. Just stunning,'' Wallace said.

He said yesterday was all about giving something back to listeners.

''And they were so good. They really listen and took a real interest in what we have to say and are happy to share their views. I think the people you meet through radio are so more attentive and care more than the people through TV. I think because they have to listen to everything and can't rely on watching (the TV screen) they are more invested and actually listen more.''