

Two boats flipping on the Mangawhai bar within 48 hours has lifeguards urging boaties to wear lifejackets and be aware of the dangers of crossing the ever-shifting build-up of sand.

While lifeguard patrols have ended, an on-call team are based at Mangawhai and were activated for both the rescues last weekend.

One of those involved in the rescues was Mangawhai Volunteer lifeguard and committee member Tony Baker.

"The bar is challenging at the best of times. There is an on going danger when it comes to crossing the bar because it is frequently changing. Boaties need to wear life jackets," Baker said.

Advertisement

"It's like when you get in a car, you put on a seatbelt. When you get in a boat people should automatically put a life jacket on."

In the second incident on Sunday there were life jackets onboard bit none of the three people was wearing them when the boat, heading out to go fishing, flipped about 9am.

Mangawhai Bar presents dangers for boaties trying to cross. Photo/ Nick Murray

Baker said the sea conditions saw waves about 2 metres high breaking across the bar. The vessel took a number of waves on the head before flipping and throwing all three passengers into the current.

A local surfer witnessed the incident and the Mangawhai Heads Volunteer Lifeguard Service after hours call out squad was alerted. An IRB was launched with three lifeguards.

Meanwhile, a local surfer got one of the trio on to his board and paddled out to sea away from the breaking waves. The IRB crew then plucked the other two from the water and the third from the board and returned them safely to shore.

The boat was also flipped upright and towed it to the harbour boat ramp.

Lifeguards rescue boaties who flipped on Mangawhai Bar. Photo/ Nick Murray

About 48 hours earlier a 7m Stabicraft vessel flipped on the bar as it was returning from fishing.

The boat was submerged and both passengers onboard were briefly trapped underneath until surfacing.

With a strong outgoing tide and 2metre swell, two off-duty lifeguards including Baker responded along with an Auckland surfer.

Baker and another surfer pulled the 2 men onto their boards, while the other surfer paddled out past the breaking waves to alert another passing fishing vessel of the incident.

"Both passengers were visibly shocked and exhausted and after taking a number of big waves on the head," Baker said.

Both men were wearing life jackets but one was not secured properly. Baker said the bar was always changing.

"Both rescues highlight the ongoing danger that bar crossings present to boaties, and the importance of being prepared and wearing a lifejacket."