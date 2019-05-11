

A stolen Nissan Safari used to ram a police car repeatedly has been found dumped but not badly damaged to the delight of the Whangārei owner.

Scott Pattenden's SUV was stolen from the driveway of his parent's Onerahi property on Sunday night as family rounded out his 22nd birthday celebrations.

The thieves jemmied the door lock, hotwired the Nissan, which was parked just 5m from where Pattenden sat in the lounge of his family home, and drove off.

Shortly after the truck was involved in a police pursuit south of Whangārei where a police car was rammed and extensively damaged. The fleeing driver failed to stop and Pattenden was very doubtful he would see his truck again in any sort of working order.

He revealed he had not insured the vehicle as he was working extra hours to get enough money to cover the cost.

Fortunately police discovered the Nissan on Mangapai Wharf Rd on Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm stoked," was Pattenden's reaction.

He said the damage was minimal and was to the front lights.

The number plates had been stolen but new ones had been organised and the vehicle was going to remain in a secure lock-up until he had the insurance sorted early next week.

"This is the best possible outcome considering," he said.

Pattenden was looking forward to getting the vehicle out on to some off-road tracks.

Police are still investigating and are yet to make an arrest. They hope fingerprinting carried out on the Nissan might provide some clues as to who stole it.