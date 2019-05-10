More Lotto luck

Northland's incredible Lotto luck has continued with another second division winning ticket sold in the region. A ticket sold at New World Regent, in Whangārei, was among 11 nationally that each won $13,453 on in Wednesday's draw. Last Wednesday a couple from the Far North won $5.5million after taking out Lotto and Powerball first division while two second division winners from Kaeo and Coopers Beach were sold for the same draw. The wins continue a hot Lotto winning streak in Northland. A winning $1m Lotto First Division ticket was sold at Onerahi Bookshop & Lotto for the April 20 draw. And a Strike player won $500,000 in mid April. So far this year Northland players have scooped 11 First Division Lotto, Strike, Bullseye and Instant Kiwi wins and 19 Lotto and Powerball Second Division prizes.

Riverside roadworks

More roadworks are planned for Whangārei's Riverside Dr next week. From 9pm on Tuesday the city-side surface of the Riverside Dr roundabout will be re-sealed. This will leave the surface uneven throughout Wednesday, and re-sealing will be between 9pm Wednesday and 5am Thursday. Overnight, traffic heading along Riverside Dr into and from town will be diverted through old Dump Station road. Dave Culham Dr traffic heading into town will be diverted along the old Dump Road, and traffic heading out to or in from Onerahi will be on stop/go control throughout the night. Also from 9pm on Tuesday night to 5am Wednesday, the seal on the other end of Riverside Dr, from Victoria Bridge to Ewing Rd, will be replaced. This will involve grinding off the sealed surface overnight, leaving the surface uneven throughout Wednesday, with re-sealing between 9pm Wednesday and 5am Thursday.

Police make surprise find

Kaitaia police who responded to a phone call from a woman who was concerned that her daughter was arguing with her partner found more than they were expecting when they arrived at the property. They discovered a small cannabis 'grow room,' a drying shed, one mature cannabis plant, 44g of drying cabbage/bud material and around 50 cannabis seeds. It was not known at time of going to press yesterday what charges might be pending.

Free dental care

Kerikeri Dental Centre and Lumino Paihia will be among Lumino practices throughout the country that will treat patients free tomorrow. The sixth annual 'Give Back' day is expected to take the value of free dental care given to thousands of people since the event's inception to $1 million.

Arson charge two years on

A 30-year-old Northland man has been charged with arson two years after occupants of a Hamilton unit were left scrambling for their lives after it was set on fire. The man, from Oromahoe, appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Wednesday on a charge of wilfully setting fire to property and endangering life on January 3, 2017. The charge carries a maximum prison term of 14 years. He was remanded without plea to reappear later this month. The fire began in the upper, vacant, storey of the unit block.