TODAY

• See How They Run, 6.45pm-10pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangarei.

• Herbs & Che Fu, 8.30pm, Ruakākā Tavern, Marsden Point Rd, Ruakākā, Bream Bay.

• 2019 Horeke Hunting Competition, 12pm, Okaihau Rugby Club, Michie St, Hokianga.

• Bay of Islands Country Rock Festival, 6pm-11.45pm, Kingsgate Autolodge; Russell RSA; Ex Servicemen's Club; Duke Hotel; Paihia Sports Bar; Scenic Hotel; Copthorne Resort.

SATURDAY

• Reclaim the Crown - Whangārei, 7pm-8.30pm, Whangārei Intermediate School, 32 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Bay of Islands Country Rock Festival, 11am-11.45pm, Kingsgate Autolodge; Russell RSA; Ex Servicemen's Club; Duke Hotel; Paihia Sports Bar; Scenic Hotel; Copthorne Resort.

• Herbs & Che Fu, 8.30pm, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Derby Cres, Whangārei.

• Huanui College Garage Sale, 7am-11am, Huanui College, 328 Ngunguru Rd, Glenbervie.

• Whangārei Mind Body Spirit, 10am-5pm, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai.

• Beginner's Wheel Workshop, 10am-1pm, Quarry Arts Centre, 21 Selwyn Ave, Whangārei.

SUNDAY

• Bay of Islands Country Rock Festival, 12pm-9.45pm, Kingsgate Autolodge; Russell RSA; Ex Servicemen's Club; Duke Hotel; Paihia Sports Bar; Scenic Hotel; Copthorne Resort.

Eddie Lowe performs at a previous Bay of Islands Country Rock Festival at Paihia. The NZ music legend is performing again at the festival this weekend. Photo / File

• Whangārei Mind Body Spirit, 10am-5pm, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Jennian Homes Paihia Mother's Day Run/Walk 2019, 9am-11.30am, Village Green, 60 Marsden Rd, Paihia.

• Adam McGrath - Ragged Ramble Tour, 4pm, Morrells Cafe, 7235 State Highway 12, Waimamaku, Hokianga.

• Tikipunga Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Waipū Life Drawing, 3pm, Waipū Primary School, 6 Argyle St, Bream Bay.

COMING UP

• Mindset Mondays, Monday, May 13, 10.30am-11.30am, Yoga Circle, 26 Central Ave, Whangārei.

• Spanish Classes, Monday, May 13, 12pm-2pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei.

• English for Everyday Living, Tuesday, May 14, 9.30am-12.30pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Overcoming Anxiety, Tuesday, May 14, 9am-3pm, Distinction Hotel, 9 Riverside Dr, Whangārei.

• The Meditation Mat (Transformational Yoga & Meditation), Tuesday, May 14, 7am-8am, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday, May 14, 1pm-3pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Art Classes for Total Beginners 2019, Tuesday, May 14, 10am, Maungaturoto Centennial Hall, Maungaturoto.

• Believe It Or Not - Big Quiz, Wednesday, May 15, 7pm-9pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia.

• Adam McGrath - Ragged Ramble Tour, Wednesday, May 15, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Donovan Bixley Author/Illustrator Workshop, Wednesday, May 15, Whangārei Central Library, 5 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Find Your Inner Wisdom, Wednesday, May 15, 7pm, Old Public Trust Building, 69 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Toastmasters, Wednesday, May 15, 7pm-9pm, Maunu Masonic Village Hall, 224 Maunu Rd, Whangārei.

• Kara Kokopu Yoga, Wednesday, May 15, 6pm-7.15pm, Kara Kokopu Community Hall, 527 Kara Rd, Maungatapere.

• CPR and First Aid, Wednesday, May 15, 8.30am-4.30pm, Hockey Northland Association, 45 Park Ave, Whangārei.

• Xero Training - Walk In Wednesday With BDO, Wednesday, May 15, 9am-11am, BDO, 49 John St, Whangārei.

• Bream Bay College Music Night, Thursday, May 16, 6pm-9pm, Bream Bay College, Peter Snell Rd, Marsden Point, Bream Bay.

• The Stage Door: Shrek the Musical, Thursday, May 16, 7pm, Turner Centre, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz