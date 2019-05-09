Remanded in custody

A man charged with robbing the Tikipunga Tavern while armed with a sawnoff pistol grip shotgun has made a brief appearance in Whangārei District Court. Joseph Abraham Reihana, 25, had his first hearing while in Whangārei Hospital the day after his arrest on April 17. Judge Keith de Ridder declined an application made by the Northern Advocate to take a photograph, saying it would be addressed at Reihana's next appearance on May 22. It was expected Reihana would also enter a plea. He was remanded in custody.

New constables

Eight new police officers destined for Northland will graduate from police college today. But the biggest winner is the Counties Manukau Police District which is set to receive 27 new constables from Recruit Wing 325. The 77 members of Wing 325 began their studies at RNZPC in January and come from varied backgrounds. The new constables will have a one-week break before starting duties in their districts. The Wing is being dispersed as follows: Northland 8, Waitemata 1, Auckland 5, Counties Manukau 27, Waikato 5, Bay of Plenty 2, Eastern 3, Central 10, Wellington 4, Tasman 1, Canterbury 7, and Southern 4.

Fire risk low

Northland is now in an open fire season, thanks to a change in weather. Northland principal rural fire officer Myles Taylor said firefighters were getting callouts for scrub fires every now and then but nothing major. With the weather nice and cold, humidity high, dew heavy, Taylor said it was an appropriate time to downgrade the fire risk. A total fire ban put in place at the end of January was downgraded to restricted in March.

Guilty plea

A Whangārei man will have to do 200 hours' community work for his part in taking 3741 cockles from a Northland estuary. Leonard Watts, 26, pleaded guilty to a charge of taking excess shellfish on January 4. The court heard Watts was with two others who collected 3741 cockles from Pataua South. The legal daily limit for cockles is 150 per person. They told fisheries officers they did not know the rules and were collecting the shellfish for the family.

Ram raid case

An 18-year-old Onerahi man jointly charged with ram raiding the Parua Bay 4 Square has pleaded not guilty. Malacki Tokorangi appeared in the Whangārei District Court yesterday and was remanded on bail again to June 19 for a case review hearing. Two other teenage males have been arrested and are going through the courts.