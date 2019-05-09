

It's that time again!

Northland has about 3000 children playing rugby, and thousands more playing other winter sports, including football, hockey and netball.

But sadly not all of them can afford the regulation footwear to participate in their chosen sport.

So the Northern Advocate is again running its sport boot and shoe collection to help get all children who want to play winter sports into the game.

Advertisement

If you have boots or sport shoes in good condition that you no longer need, please drop them in to the Northern Advocate building at 88 Robert St.

And, if you need boots, please contact us and we'll try to find a pair for you.

Before you drop them off, please give them a clean - and thanks in advance for your generosity.

The Northern Advocate has been running its annual boots and sports shoe appeal, since 2012 and since then has helped provide sports boots or shoes to hundreds of young Northlanders so they can take part in sport.