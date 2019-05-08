A new home at Te Tii was the only Northland winner in the 2019 Auckland Architecture Awards.

The Landing - Vineyard House, designed by Cheshire Architects, "demonstrates that luxury can be achieved without a grand scale - and it succeeds with breath-taking splendour", the awards jury said.

The 230 square metre home is on the 400ha Landing property, along with vineyards and several other houses, all designed by Cheshire Architects. It won its accolade in the housing section of the awards. It is about 16km north-west of Paihia in the Bay of Islands.

The citation said the outlook swept down over hills and through a valley to the sea, with each room, the bathroom included, enjoying its own exclusive view.

"The roof is a great slab, cantilevered off the rock wall. Intimate bedroom spaces, stonework and lovely intrusions of soft light give the floor a subterranean feel.

"The jury said this house demonstrates that luxury can be achieved without a grand scale - and it succeeds with breathtaking splendour."

In a strong year for Auckland architecture, 44 awards were conferred on a wide range of projects, including new schools and reworked heritage buildings, commercial enterprises, houses and apartment developments, at the awards.

Many of the award-winning projects demonstrate how architecture can support new ways of working in education, businesses and healthcare, said Dave Strachan, convenor of an awards jury that included fellow Auckland architects Natasha Markham and Evelyn McNamara, Wellington architect Ewan Brown, and Simon Wilson, senior writer for the New Zealand Herald.