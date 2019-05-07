Trial enters second week

The trial of two people charged with importing more than half a tonne of methamphetamine on Ninety Mile Beach has entered its second week in the High Court at Whangārei. Salaima Fakaosilea, 30, and Stevie Norua Cullen, 36, are each facing single charges of importing 501kg of meth onto Ninety Mile Beach in June 2016 and participating in an organised criminal group. Their jury trial started last week and is expected to last five weeks. A secret Crown witness is currently giving evidence and is expected to be cross examined today.

Pair diagnosed with measles

A 14-month-old Australian tourist who recently visited Northland has been diagnosed with measles. The toddler was initially suspected of carrying the disease but tests came positive late last week. The tourist and another visitor, an 11-year-old who was diagnosed with measles, both sought treatment at the Bay of Islands Hospital just over a week ago but were not admitted. The 11-year-old went to the Ngawha Springs Hot Pools while being infected, although the patient did not get into the water.

Car plunges off road

A Russell man was knocked unconscious when his car plunged almost 10m down a bank on Russell-Whakapara Rd. The single-vehicle crash occurred about 7.45pm on Sunday with members of the Russell Fire Brigade helping St John Ambulance officers get the unconscious man out of the car via the rear doors. He was taken initially to Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Injuring charge

A man who presented himself to police in Kaitaia last week was charged with injuring with intent. He had allegedly taken issue with the lunch that was delivered to him at his workplace by the victim, who had given him the wrong drinks. He responded by swinging the plastic bag containing the drinks at the woman, opening a wound on her forehead that required stitching.