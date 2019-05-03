Andy Gillies and co-driver Nathan Pilcher will return to the ENEOS International Rally of Whangārei this weekend determined to put the disappointment of last year's event behind them and take a positive step in this year's New Zealand Rally Championship.

Last season the duo managed to complete the event despite rolling their car on the first day of the rally, severely hampering their efforts.

This time around, with their newly-rebuilt Toyota Levin, they are aiming for a better performance and result despite their relative lack of experience on the challenging stages of the Whangārei roads.

"Last year we completed Day 1 even after rolling on Stage 7 but really we have very limited experience unfortunately," Pilcher said.

Advertisement

"We are focused on getting comfortable with the Commercial Hire NZ Toyota Levin and improving our performances that way. We have both had very little seat time and seat time is the only way to improve it.

''For this weekend we're looking to make it out of the rally in one piece and on all fours and of course if we can finish on the podium for this rally that would hopefully improve our standings in the NZRC Championship. It's never easy but we are taking it step by step."

The map showing stages of the ENEOS International Rally of Whangārei for today and tomorrow.

The duo performed well in the first round of the championship in Otago earlier this month, finishing third and getting on the podium for the Category 5B class. In the time between rallies, they have concentrated on improving the working environment in the car as they continue on what is a steep learning curve.



"We have made a couple of ergonomic improvements to the car but essentially the car ran really well in Otago and we don't want to interfere in a major way with either the set up or the mechanical side. So we have not attempted to fix something that isn't broken," Pilcher said.

"Andy as usual has done a great job in prepping the car for the event and that along with the working environment tweaks we have made will be the best way to continue our consistent run."

The ENEOS International Rally of Whangārei begins today and concludes on Sunday. The event represents the second round of both the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship and the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship and is based in Whangārei with stages to the north and south of the city.

Drivers will be available for a public signing session tonight from 5.20pm to 5.50pm at the Te Matau a Pohe bridge, adjacent to Pohe Island.

The rally's ceremonial start will follow the signing session, in which drivers will travel around a 1.2km track around Pohe Island which includes a purpose-built 1m-high jump.

On Saturday, teams head north to tackle eight special stages comprising four groups of roads. Starting with the 20.39km "Marlow" near Otakairangi, the next stage is the 17.22km "Tapuhi", followed by the 15.97km "Crow's Nest" near Towai and the 14.82km "Helena" near Helena Bay. Teams return to Whangārei for a service break before repeating the loop in the afternoon.

The map showing Sunday's legs of the ENEOS International Rally of Whangārei.

Sunday's journey south covers a further four stages repeated, starting with the 15.23km "Tangihua" south of Whatitiri, then the 16.40km "Waiotira", 8.32km "Millbrook" and infamous 22.55km "Waipū Caves". Teams then return to Whangārei for a service break and then repeat the course, returning for a ceremonial finish at the Town Basin from 3pm.