Long-serving Ōmapere fire chief Dene Preston will be farewelled on Saturday with a full guard of honour made up of firefighters from every corner of Northland.

Preston died peacefully at home on April 24, aged 73.

He volunteered with the NZ Fire Service, now Fire and Emergency NZ, for 38 years. For 10 of those years, until 2011, he was Ōmapere Fire Brigade's chief fire officer.

Preston was also a life member of the brigade.

Advertisement

Preston was also known for his enthusiastic support of the Wild West Fest in Waimamaku, where he lived. His role, from the outset of the festival in 2003, was as the sheriff at a roadblock collecting donations from passing motorists.

A grocer by trade, Preston was also a key member of his local gun club, the Waimamaku Hall Committee and the cemetery committee. He received a Far North District Council Citizen's Award in 2012.

He is survived by his wife Robin and children Clint and Korina.

Preston will be at home from Thursday afternoon with a service at Waimamaku Hall at 11am on Saturday followed by a guard of honour and interment at Waiotemarama Cemetery.