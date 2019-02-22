A semi-rural home complete with an orchard and a coastal property that gives you access to a pond, petanque court and olive grove are the properties we think are worth checking out this weekend.

15 Millington Road, Whangārei – Auction 20 March 2019

Everything in this smart, contemporary home presents on a grand scale and the fantastic laundry alone will be enough to seduce you!

Semi-rural, on 8500sq m of flat land, this dwelling is a dream, with four bedrooms, formal and informal living spaces, plus a to-die-for kitchen, complete with scullery. Add to this, well-established gardens, an orchard and hothouse. There's also a pool and a monster-size-garage that will easily contain anything you could possibly imagine.

Unbelievably, all of this is just 12 or so minutes from the centre of Whangārei. Everything has been completed to the highest standard, making this a home to be truly proud of.

www.oneroof.co.nz/15-millington-road-maunu-whangarei-northland-1247149

This property at 4 Park Lane, Mangawhai heads has access to a swimming pool and an olive grove.

4 Park Lane, Mangawhai Heads - List price $945,000

This sunny coastal town in Kaipara is increasingly popular and that's no surprise when properties of this style and quality are coming to market. Set across one level, this modern, solid, brick and tile home in Parkview Waters, with copious living space, doesn't turn up every day!

It offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms, gourmet kitchen and large, open living areas, but what's extra-special is the fact that you also have access to Horizons Club Lounge with loads of facilities, including swimming pool, gym, media room (hello, Rugby World Cup!) a pond, petanque court and olive grove. Leave the city and truly live your dream!



www.oneroof.co.nz/4-park-lane-mangawhai-heads-kaipara-northland-1247317