Northlanders wanting to make healthy food available in a way that supports sustainable, community and economic development in the region can apply for grants of up to $5000.

Applications are open now for the Kai Ora Fund, which is a partnership between Te Tai Tokerau Primary Health Organisation, the Far North District Council, Whangārei District Council, Northland District Health Board, Te Puni Kōkiri, Northland Inc, Kaipara District Council and Manaia Health PHO. The partners are working together to provide funding, and support new and past projects.

Community groups, social enterprises and small businesses are encouraged to apply for up to $5000 for a project that will make healthy food available in a way that supports sustainable, community and economic development in Northland.

The fund was started in 2015 to support Northlanders to eat nutritious and sustainably grown local food.

So far, Kai Ora has supported more than 50 projects around Northland and is creating a strong network of passionate foodies, Kai Ora administrator Daniela Johnson said.

"This year we are looking for a variety of projects and new ideas around supporting healthy, sustainable and local food. It's not just about gardens, we would like to see collaborative projects that take the next step.

''It could be as broad as a community olive press or a business to provide healthy lunches in schools or a tractor service for small farms and community gardens."

A maximum of $5000 is available and the closing date for applications is March 20.

Information, details of previous projects and the application form are available on the Te Tai Tokerau PHO website www.tttpho.co.nz.

A key part of the project is working together. All successful projects attend a Kai Ora workshop in Kaikohe or Whangarei as a way to connect and build on each other's projects and ideas.

"Even if you are not ready to apply this year, get in touch and we can find ways to help and connect people with other groups and programmes to get things started," Johnson said.