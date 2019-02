TODAY

• Ecstatic Awakening Dance & Journey With Sound, 7pm-9pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• International Tourist, 8pm-11pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Live Music from Tammy D'Ath, Whangārei, 6pm-9pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

SATURDAY

• The ReMakery Grand Opening, 9am-2.30pm, The ReMakery 3 Woods Rd, Whangārei.

• Kombucha Workshop by KombuChur, 10am-2pm, The ReMakery, 3 Woods Rd, Whangārei.

• The Four Elements of Nature Workshop, 10am-11.30am, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Far North Summer Sounds, 12pm-6pm, Kainui Road Vineyard, 15 Conifer Lane, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Ardijah, 8.30pm, Ruakākā Tavern, Marsden Point Rd, Ruakākā, Bream Bay, Whangārei District.

• The Music of Leonard Cohen: A Journey - 1967 to 2016, 7.30pm-10pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Tokafest, 12pm-11pm, Tokatoka Tavern, Cnr Tokatoka Rd & State Highway 12, Northland, Ruawai, Kaipara.

• Boom! Boom! Deluxe, 8pm-11pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Around the World in 80 Minutes - Dave Flynn (solo guitar), 7.30pm-9.30pm, Absurdistan Hall, 317a Parekura Rd, Kaiwaka, Kaipara.

• Riqi Harawira Album Release Tour, 6pm-8pm, The Duke of Marlborough Hotel, 35 The Strand, Russell, Bay of Islands.

• The Sundown Sessions Summer 2019 - Live Vinyl DJ, 4pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Tutukākā Twilight Markets, 5pm-8pm, Tutukaka Green - Northern End Marina Rd.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am-2pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Mangonui, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• SewGood, 11am-2pm, The ReMakery, 3 Woods Rd, Whangārei.

• Life Drawing, 10am-12pm, Quarry Arts Centre, 21 Selwyn Ave, Whangārei.

Northland musician Riqi Harawira will be performing in Russell this weekend. Photo/Tania Whyte

SUNDAY

• Bowling Night Fundraiser, 6pm-8pm, Whangārei 10 Pin Bowling, 129 Port Rd, Whangārei.

• Open Mic - Jam Night, 7.30pm, Thirty30, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Herekino Triangle Market, 12.30pm-4.30pm, Herekino, Dent, Finlayson St carpark, 130 Lower Dent St, Whangārei.

• Tikipunga Market, 6.30am-11.30am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Derby Cres, Whangārei.

• Kombucha Workshop by KombuChur, 10am-2pm, The ReMakery, 3 Woods Rd, Whangārei.

• Mexican Fiesta Cooking Class, 1pm-5pm, The Veggie Tree, 32 Leigh St, Kaeo, Bay of Islands.

COMING UP

• Teen Yoga and Mindfulness, Monday, February 18, 4pm-5.15pm, Stream Pilates, 69 Bank St, Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Zumba Fitness with Del, Monday, February 18 and Tuesday, February 19, 6pm-7pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Cnr Boswell and Grant Sts, Kamo, Whangārei.

• Smart Steps to Business Information Nights, Tuesday, February 19, 6pm-9pm, Te Wananga o Aotearoa, 158 Broadway, Kaikohe, Mid North.

• Seminar - Courage & Anxiety, Tuesday, February 19, 7pm-8.30pm, Old Public Trust Building, 69 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Yoga With Graeme Lockett, Tuesday, February 19, 6pm-7.30pm, Glenbervie Primary School, 151 Ngunguru Rd, Glenbervie, Whangārei.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday, February 19, 1pm-3pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Art Classes for Total Beginners 2019, Tuesday, February 19, 10am-1pm, Maungaturoto Centennial Hall, View St, Maungaturoto, Kaipara.

• Basic Sewing Skills Workshop by ANO, Wednesday, February 20, 5.30pm, The ReMakery, 3 Woods Rd, Whangārei.

• Flix Rose: Album Release Party, Wednesday, February 20, 7pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Royal Riot Drag Queen Bingo, Wednesday, February 20, 8.30pm, Thirty30, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Weavings In War Zones, Wednesday, February 20, 10am, Kohukohu Fire Station, Hokianga, Mid North.

• Kids' Creativity Space, Wednesday, February 20, 4pm-5.30pm, Quarry Arts Centre, 21 Selwyn Ave, Whangārei.

• Toastmasters, Wednesday, February 20, 7pm, Maunu Masonic Village Hall, Whangārei.

• Te Reo Cafe, Thursday, February 21, 6pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• 1st Kamo Girls' Brigade, Thursday, February 21, 6pm, Saint John's Golden Church Centre, Whangārei.

