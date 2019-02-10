A 16-year-old Whangārei boy has been referred to youth aid following a police pursuit in the city yesterday morning. Senior sergeant Steve Dickson said the pursuit involved a ute that had been stolen from a commercial premises on Rewa Rewa Rd between mid afternoon on Saturday and yesterday morning. The ute's owner spotted the vehicle in Raumanga around 10.30am yesterday. When police arrived the ute did not stop. A pursuit began, but ended a short time later on Western Hills Dr near Selwyn Ave after the driver hit a kerb and flattened his own tyres.

Cliff fall ambulance callout

An 80-year-old man was treated by St John Ambulance staff after falling down a cliff. The man fell around eight metres down the cliff near Waimatenui East Rd north east of Donnelly's Crossing. St John Ambulance staff attended the incident, along with two Fire and Emergency New Zealand trucks. A FENZ spokesperson said the man was in the care of ambulance staff upon their arrival. He did not have any information on hand as to whether the man was seriously injured.

Trust distributes grants

Last year more than $3.3 million was granted to 102 community groups in Northland and Auckland by the SkyCity Auckland Community Trust, and now applications for another round are open. Go to www.skycitycommunitytrust.org.nz for the form and further information.

Lotto player strikes it big

A ticket sold in Auckland won $8 million on Lotto Powerball First Division on Saturday. The ticket, sold on-line, won $7 million on Powerball First Division and $1million on Lotto First Division. In Strike Must Be Won Draw, the $700,000 jackpot was shared by 119 players who each take home $6517. The winning Lotto numbers were 1, 4, 24, 25, 26 and 37 with the bonus number 9 and Powerball 7. The winning Strike numbers were 4, 25, 26 and 1.