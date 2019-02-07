BREAM BAY COMMUNITY NEWS

Bream Bay's junior surf lifesavers took on tough competition at last weekend's Northern Region Junior Championships in Omaha.

Top athlete was Ruakākā Surf Life Saving Club's Sunniva Hunt, 12, winning gold in both the under-13 beach sprints and beach flags. "Yeah she killed it," said Ruakākā's junior surf coordinator Jeni Tamboer. "She's an amazing athlete."

Hunt was defending champion having won in the under-12 section last year.

Ruakākā's Sunniva Hunt races ahead of the pack in a beach flags heat. Photo/supplied

Ruakākā's Sunniva Hunt with her gold medals. Photo/supplied

Waipū Cove Surf Life Saving Club's Harris Lymburn also medalled, silver in the under-13 beach flags where he was just pipped by the national champion, and bronze for under-13 beach sprints.

Advertisement

Waipū's Zac Browne-Hale made three finals in the under 14 boys division, and Noah Martin made top 10 placings in beach flags and sprints.

Ty Browne-Hale, Noah Martin and Alistair Martin's under-12 board relay team placed 8th. Tamboer was proud of all five of her charges, especially the youngsters competing at this level for the first time, saying they did extremely well at the huge event of around 1000 youngsters from clubs all around Auckland and Northland.

Waipū junior surf club competitors Alistair Martin (left), Noah Martin, Harris Lymburn. Photo/supplied

Micah Martin, 10, managed top 10 placings in two events and a semifinal; Emily Dainty, 12, made the board race final, was 10th in beach flags and missed the diamond final by one spot; Ava Dainty, 10, at her first event at the top level, completed all her races and learned a great deal.

Bailey Whitelaw, 12, in his first ever competition, placed 15th in beach flags and after some good board races, was asked to join Whangamata's board relay team. The next challenge for these top junior surf competitors is the nationals, held in Mount Maunganui in March.

Snake Bank sailing challenge

Marsden Yacht Club's Snake Bank Regatta is back for 2019 on February 16 starting at 10am, with a longer race option for paddlers, handicap results and more divisions.

Fancy dress and the most unconventional craft are rewarded for this race for any person of any age with any craft powered by paddle or sail. Bring your paddleboard, sailboard, kayak or whatever floats your boat for a fun day on the water.

Paddleboard racing starts 11.30am and sailing at 1.45pm, right next to the One Tree Point boat ramp on One Tree Point Rd.

Food and drinks will be available from 11am and live music starts at 2pm with prizegiving from 5.30pm. Entries are $25 per craft per event, get in early – every entry goes in the draw to win an Apple Watch Series 4, valued at $749.

Paddlers can choose a beginner 2km course, or 4km or 8km options. Sailors can sail the full or beginner course. Register at www.marsdenyachtclub.co.nz/sbr-2019-registration-form/

Bream Bay hosts swim carnival

The Northport Bream Bay Swim Carnival last weekend in Kawakawa gave the club a chance to fundraise and club swimmers another opportunity to qualify for the national Division II Age Group Championships, which are next month in Dunedin.

It also gave young swimmers a last hit out before this month's Harlequins junior festival in Auckland. A highlight of the carnival were the skins events, starting with the NorthTugz juniors.

The six fastest 12 years and under swimmers in 50m freestyle competed against each other in a knockout event, with the slowest swimmer in each race leaving the pool.

Izaiahs Linton, 12, was Bream Bay's sole representative in this group and he fought through to the final two, where he faced Bay of Islands' Ariella Ripohau, 12.

Ripohau won and claimed the top prize. Senior skins swimmers were selected from the fastest competitors in the 100m event. The stroke style for each skins heat was picked at random.

In the BBS Timbers-sponsored women's skins, four Bream Bay swimmers (Nina Matenga, Rebecca Reade, Abby Wright and Kiera Carroll) fought it out with Coast's Erika Paterson and Bay of Islands' Emilia Finer.

Carroll and Finer faced off in a backstroke race which Finer won by two seconds.

In the Northpine men's skins, the sole Bream Bay swimmer, Paul Linton, at his final competition appearance, made it through to the final where he raced Auckland-based Waterhole swimmer Eyad Masoud in breaststroke.

It was a close race, with Masoud touching just half a second before Linton. The final event of the day, the 20-person Lions Trophy Relay was won by the Bay of Islands Swim Club.

Art 'n Tartan information evening

If you have thought about entering Waipū's Art 'n Tartan wearable arts show and competition, but never had the courage to actually do it – here's a chance to take another step towards being part of it.

All the information you will need will be on hand at the Art 'n Tartan information evening at Waipū's Celtic Barn on February 20 from 7pm. They are also looking for backstage and dressing room helpers, or you may have other skills to contribute to the show.

Entry is free and everyone is welcome to the information evening, so come and have a glass of wine and a few nibbles and chat to production manager Claire Drake and new artistic director Stuart Devenie and pick up an entry form to take home.

While you're there, meet some of the designers and artists who have taken part in previous years. If you are new to the area it would be a great opportunity to meet new people and become involved in this community event.

Cars, bikes on show

Waipū Lions host Northland's biggest car and bike show this weekend, so head down to Waipū's Caledonian Park from 10am-2pm to check out the vehicles.

There are 16 prize categories up for grabs and organisers will also be looking for the best-dressed in the crowd to win a prize.

Food stalls, music, stalls selling clothes, jewellery, retro furniture, steel art, sins, leather belts, T-shirts, plus bouncy castles and facepainting will add to the family-friendly festive atmosphere. All proceeds from this weekend will go to Bream Bay St John and the Bream Bay College students helping on the day.

■ Email Julie Paton at moojoy@xtra.co.nz if you've got Bream Bay news to share with Northern Advocate readers.