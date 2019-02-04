Shellfish warning area reduced by MPI

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has reduced the area affected by the public health warning against collecting shellfish on the Northland East Coast to the area between Kokota (The Sandspit) and Farmer Point. Note that cooking or freezing the shellfish does not remove the toxin. Anyone eating shellfish from this area is potentially at risk of illness. If anyone becomes ill after eating shellfish from an area where a public health warning has been issued, phone Healthline for advice on 0800 61 11 16, or seek medical attention immediately. Those people should contact the Northland District Health Board Public Health Unit on 09 4304 100 and ask to speak with the on-call Health Protection Officer. Keep any leftover shellfish in case it can be tested.

Logging truck crash

Police were called to a report of a logging trailer on its side on Mangakahia Rd, Awarua

about 5pm yesterday. Initial indications were that no one was injured. A spokesperson said there appears to be some blocking to the road, however at edition time it was not clear how extensively the road was blocked.

A man has been charged with unlawfully taking a car in Kaitaia at 3.40am yesterday. The vehicle was initially pursued, police then reverting to search mode. They subsequently found the car, which was undamaged and pepper sprayed and arrested the alleged offender. He was taken to the station in Kaitaia where he allegedly smashed a glass panel and set off the fire alarm. Two Kaitaia fire appliances responded just before 6am.

Kaitaia claims high temperature

Kaitaia claimed one of 12 temperature records set around the country over January 28-31, with 31.2C at the Kaitaia Aero Club (airport) on January 29. Temperature records there date back to 1948.

Robbery suspect appears in Whangārei District Court

A 25-year-old man appeared in Whangārei District Court yesterday charged with aggravated robbery after allegedly holding up the Moerewa Food Market on Friday afternoon. Police say he entered the shop about 3pm, pointed a large knife at staff and made off with cigarettes.

SPCA needs volunteers

The SPCA is calling for Northlanders to volunteer to collect donations during this year's national appeal, over March 4-10. Go to www.spca.nz/appealcollector to register.