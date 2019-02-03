A sell-out crowd of 4000 filled Kaikohe Central Ground for the town's first Super Rugby game, a Blues v Chiefs pre-season clash won 43-10 by the home team. As well as the on-field action spectators were treated to a rousing haka powhiri for the players by Te Tira Paraoa and junior members of the Kaikohe Rugby Club, which hosted the event, and a half-time police dog demonstration. Reporter
Peter de Graaf turned his camera on the fans.
Kaikohe sisters Manawairua, 6, and Terehia Nicol, 5, pose with a police tractor. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Seven-year-old Levi Shaw from Kaikohe tries out a police uniform for size with Constables Sara Watkins (Kaikohe, left) and Stacee Robson (Kaitaia). Photo / Peter de Graaf
Jackie Tauiti makes a "crusher burger" in a fundraiser for the Valleys United Rugby League Club based at Taheke/Waima. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Sonny Bill Williams poses for a photo with fans. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Levi Sutherland, 8, Haylee Sutherland, 12, Lashae McArdle and Laura Adams show divided loyalties. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Family of Chiefs player Ross Wright show their support from the sideline, from left, Delwynne Cox, Rakaia Wright, 2, Casey Wright, Carmelo Crichton-Marsh, 12, KK Johnson, 13, and Kaimarni Wright, 5.
Members of Te Tira Paraoa and the Kaikohe Rugby Club juniors enter the field to perform a haka powhiri. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Members of cultural group Te Tira Paraoa and the Kaikohe Rugby Club juniors perform a haka powhiri for the players. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Hooker James Parsons leads the Blues onto the field flanked by members of the cultural group Te Tira Paraoa. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Rehia Rameka of Kaikohe brandishes a tewhatewha during a haka powhiri for the players. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Blues supporters, from left, Sivanie Tarawa, 8, Arthur Tarawa, 6, Shaney Tarawa, 10, Ricardo Tarawa, 4, Bernadette Rurehe, 9, and Eleazar Tarawa, 6, all from Otaua. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Far North District Council chief executive Shaun Clarke (right) with brother-in-law Steven Naera (middle) and nephew Jamie Naera of Waimamaku. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Otaua 11-year-old BJ Waka finds it's just too hot to do his supporting standing up. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Joyce-Anne Kapa, 13, and Benji Sula, 8, show their support as the Blues build up an unassailable lead. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Alastair Robinson of Kerikeri watches his son, Blues player Tom Robinson, from the sideline. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Cheering their team as the full-time whistle blows are Precious Bristow, 11, Moerewa, and Ebony Wihongi, 8, of Paihia. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Blues fans, from left, Kyan Clark, 14, Kaitaia, Cody Williams, 15, Kaitaia, and William Parslow, 15, Auckland. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Chiefs fans Cita Tane of Waima (left) and Deb Tana of Tauranga put on a brave face as the game nears full time. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Blues players form a circle after their 43-10 win. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Blues player Waimana Riedlinger-Kapa from Kerikeri gets a hug from his mum Anette Riedlinger. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Blues player Matt Moulds signs a ball for young fans. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Blues player Tom Robinson with his parents Alastair and Penny Robinson of Kerikeri. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Seven-year-old Sophie Rzepecky from Dunedin gets her face signed by Blues player Harry Plummer. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Who needs a ball or a T-shirt when you can get your face signed, says Dunedin 7-year-old Sophie Rzepecky. Photo / Peter de Graaf