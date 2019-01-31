Assault sentencing delayed

Sentencing of two 17-year-olds for assaulting an 82-year-old Kerikeri man and stealing his car has been delayed until March. Tama Puhipi, of Mangamuka, and Rorana Mane, of Rahiri Settlement, were to have been sentenced yesterday for aggravated robbery but a pre-sentence report had not been completed so Judge Greg Davis set a new date of March 28. He renewed Mane's bail but placed Puhipi in custody while police checked his bail records, following conflicting accounts of whether he had been at home 24 hours a day as required. Judge Davis also asked that Mane be assessed to determine if he would be suitable for the Matariki Court process. The pair, who have pleaded guilty, were hitch-hiking last September when they accepted a lift with the victim, then bashed him as he dropped them off near Kerikeri airport and stole his car. The car was recovered after a police chase a few days later. It was being driven by an Okaihau 15-year-old.

Lotto luck continues

Northland's Lotto luck is continuing to roll, with a ticket sold in Whangārei winning its holder more than $28,000 on Lotto Second Division on Wednesday night. The ticket, sold at Countdown Regent, was among five nationally that each won $28,111. The win comes after three tickets sold in Northland won Lotto Second Division on Saturday. A ticket sold at Kaikohe Paper Plus won $32,585 on Lotto Second Divisoin on January 19. Last year 18 tickets sold in Northland won first division Powerball or Strike prizes, and 34 collected second division prizes.

Driver bailed to February 20

A man charged with drink-driving causing death after a fatal crash in Whangārei has been remanded on bail until next month. Michael Gardyne, 33, from Whangārei appeared in the Whangārei District Court this week charged with driving with excess breath alcohol causing death. Gardyne was driving a Jeep Cherokee on Whareora Rd, Whangārei, on August 11 when it collided head on with a van being driven by Geoffrey Johnston Pearson, 58, from Whangārei, who died at the scene. Gardyne was remanded on bail until February 20.

Historic properties open Waitangi Day

Historic properties around Northland cared for by Heritage New Zealand will again open to the public free of charge on Waitangi Day. The properties included are Pompallier Mission (Russell), Kemp House and the Stone Store (Kerikeri), Te Waimate Mission (Waimate North), Mangungu Mission (Horeke) and Clendon House (Rawene).