TODAY

• Ecstatic Awakening Dance & Journey With Sound, 7pm-9pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Jon Toogood, Solo Acoustic, 7pm-11pm, The Duke Tavern, 19 York St, Russell, Bay of Islands.

• PaiBiza, 6pm-1am, Pipi Patch Bar, 18 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• K Seedz Acoustic Duo, 8pm-11pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangarei.

• Dimension, 12pm, The Farm, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Romeo & Juliet, 6pm-8pm, Quality St, Whangārei.

SATURDAY

• Romeo & Juliet, 6pm-8pm, Quality St, Whangārei.

• Landslide - Fleetwood Mac & Stevie Nicks Tribute Show, 8.45pm-11.45pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Blues v Chiefs Pre-Season Game, 3pm-5pm, Kaikohe RFC Central Ground Lindvart Park, Kaikohe, Kaikohe, Northland.

• ArtBeat 2019, 10am-4pm, Cafler Park Rose Gardens, Water St, Whangārei.

• 143rd Paparoa A&P Show, 9am-4pm, Paparoa Showgrounds, State Highway 12, Paparoa, Kaipara.

• Jon Toogood - Solo, Acoustic, 7pm, Mangawhai Tavern, Kaipara.

• Music In the Vines, 4.30pm, Te Whai Bay Wines, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• The Sundown Sessions Summer 2019 - Live Vinyl DJ, 4pm, Thirty30, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Tutukaka Twilight Markets, 5pm, Tutukaka Green - Northern End, Tutukaka, Northland.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am, Mangawhai Tavern, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am, Mangonui Hall, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Beginner's Clay, 10am, Quarry Arts Centre, Whangārei.

• Life Drawing, 10am, Quarry Arts Centre, Whangārei.

• Whangarei Parkrun, 8am, start at Te Matau ā Pohe Bridge, Port Rd, Whangārei.

SUNDAY

• Romeo & Juliet, 6pm-8pm, Quality St, Whangārei.

• The Bubble Show, 11am and 2pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Sunday Jazz Picnic, 2pm-5pm, Mandeno Gardens, 80 Puketotara Rd, Glenbervie, Whangārei.

• Marua Hall Community Annual Trail Ride 2019, 8am-2.30pm, Browns Farm, Jubilee Rd, Marua, Whangārei.

• Sunday Jazz Picnic, 2pm, Tahamoana Angora Goat Farm, Bream Bay, Whangārei District.

• RC Summer Series, 10am, Whangārei Netball Centre, Whangarei District, Northland.

• Open Mic - Jam Night, 7.30pm, Thirty30, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Herekino Triangle Market, 12.30pm, Herekino, Dent, Finlayson St carpark, Whangārei.

• Tikipunga Market, 6.30am, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Tikipunga, Whangārei.

COMING UP

• Romeo & Juliet, Monday, February 4, 6pm-8pm, Quality St, Whangārei.

• The Bubble Show, Monday, February 4, 11pm and 4pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Qigong and Life Cultivation Workshop, Tuesday, February 5, 5pm, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Seminar: Authenticity - Speak Your Truth, Tuesday, February 5, 7pm, Old Public Trust Building, Whangārei.

• Yoga With Graeme Lockett, Tuesday, February 5, 6pm, Glenbervie Primary School, Whangārei.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday, February 5, 1pm, Multicultural Whangārei.

• Art Classes for Total Beginners 2019, Tuesday, February 5, 1pm, Maungaturoto Centennial Hall, Maungaturoto, Kaipara.

• The Bubble Show, Wednesday, February 6, 2pm-3pm, Mangawhai Library Hall, 45 Moir St, Kaipara.

• Waitangi Day, Wednesday, February 6, 10am-5pm, Kerikeri Stone Store, 246 Kerikeri Rd, Kerikeri.

• Riqi Harawira Album Release Tour, Wednesday, February 6, 12pm-8pm, Waitangi Treaty Grounds, 1 Tau Henare Drive, Bay of Islands.

• Rust, Wednesday, February 6, Onerahi Tavern, Cnr Waverly St and Onerahi Rd, Whangārei.

• Beer Club with Garage Project, Thursday, February 7, 6pm-8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Moondog Blues, Thursday, February 7, 8pm-10pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Continuing Clay: Hand-Building, Thursday February 7, 2.30pm–4.30pm, Quarry Arts Centre, 21 Selwyn Ave, Whangārei.

• Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz