It's Whangārei's popular community art event in the central city and thousands are expected again at ArtBeat.

From 10am tomorrow Cafler Park is again the venue for Creative Northland's popular ArtBeat.

Whangārei's free, family-friendly interactive creative day turns 23, with tomorrow's event also celebrating the fact ArtBeat is a finalist for Best Community Event 2018 at the NZEA Awards being decided in March.

Artbeat is growing into a fine young adult, said Hinurewa te Hau, GM Creative Northland - it's colourful, fun, creative with lots of friends and plenty of energy.

Creative Northland's event team, Briar Fabian and Lenny Murupaenga, said this year's ArtBeat is just a bit more refined and expanded, with great activities and entertainment for all ages.

There is the kids interactive area with the popular face painting station, and Janine Ayerst- Paraone brings her distinctive teepee and creative whanau to run the Interactive Zone with hands-on arts experiences for children.

Over by the Rose Garden in Cafler Park, and in and around the Whangārei Youth Space building, the new Youth Zone is where youth and adults can try setups by ESports Gaming Whangārei, Wayne's Workshop, GameTan and look at what NorthTec's Digital and Applied Arts and other education providers have to offer for courses.

On the stage, MC Toast from More FM will introduce a day full of performance talent.

People are invited to take a rug, find a patch of grass by the stage and make a day of it with a picnic, or partake from the many food stalls present.

The Food Market has expanded this year with the addition of a seated area with dedicated tables and chairs so people can sit and enjoy all the food and beverages at leisure, before wandering around the Art and Crafts Market where buskers will provide additional entertainment.

Once again there will be a great array of artworks for sale by local artists at their stalls.

* ArtBeat is in Cafler Park, Whangārei, on Saturday, February 2, from 10am to 4pm.