Fleeing motorcyclist

A morotcyclist's refusal to stop for police resulted in a short road chase, six patrol cars swarming to the scene and a police dog team searching a property in Eden Tce, Whangārei. The incident early yesterday afternoon started when the rider of a motorcycle with no licence plates sped off when police signalled him to stop. After a short distance the man abandoned the motorcycle near Charles St and fled on foot. A police dog and handler tracked him to a house in Eden Tce. The rider was not found but another person of interest to the police was at the address. No arrests were made but police are continuing to carry out routine inquiries.

Kiwi likely died before blaze

A dead kiwi found at the site of an explosion and fire on Purerua Peninsula probably died before the blaze, the Department of Conservation says. A member of the public found a dead kiwi at the base of the cliff near Marsden Cross on January 21, about 36 hours after a fire started by an explosion on the beach. It was reported to DoC on January 29 and retrieved by rangers the following day. Senior ranger Adrian Walker said from the bird's state of decomposition in the initial photo taken on January 21 it was likely the kiwi had died at least a week before the fire. However, given the poor state of the mummified specimen, which had been immersed in sea water, it was impossible to determine the cause of death. A 25-year-old Kerikeri man has been charged with arson in relation to the explosion.

Iwi chairs-mayoral forum agreement

The first multi-lateral agreement of its kind in New Zealand will be signed today between the Tai Tokerau Iwi Chairs Forum and Northland Mayoral Forum. The historic milestone, which demonstrates the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi, will give the region's local government and iwi a better understanding of each other's perspectives, provide opportunities for beneficial joint ventures and boost Northland's voice on strategic issues. It will support collaboration on social, economic, cultural and environmental issues but not replace statutory powers, plans or agreements between the parties. The signing will take place at 5pm at the start to the National Iwi Chairs Forum hosted by Far North iwi Ngai Takoto at the Copthorne Waitangi.

Phone recycling reminder

The Telecommunications Forum (TCF) is urging consumers to recycle their old mobile phones through an accredited mobile phone recycling scheme. "We're constantly connected to telecommunications technology and use our smartphones more like a mobile computer" said Geoff Thorn, Chief Executive of the TCF. "While access to the latest technology is invaluable for both work and personal life, when we upgrade to a new phone, the old devices need to be recycled." Accredited mobile phone recycling schemes, such as the TCF's RE:MOBILE initiative, return up to 100 per cent of the precious metals, rare elements and heavy earth needed to power smartphones back to the economy, where they can be used to create new devices. Return unwanted devices to any 2degrees, Spark or Vodafone store, with the proceeds of recycling going to support environmental charity Sustainable Coastlines. For a full list of recycling drop off points nationwide, visit remobile.org.nz